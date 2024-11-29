Thiruvananthapuram: Seven years after the death of popular violinist Balabhaskar, his father, KC Unni, has alleged that the gold mafia plotted the road accident that claimed his son's life. He made these allegations a day after the police booked Balabhaskar's driver, Arjun, in a jewellery robbery case.

Addressing the media at his residence on Friday, Unni said that his family became aware of Arjun's criminal background only after the road accident in 2018.

Unni further claimed that he faced pressure from DySP Ananthakrishnan to withdraw the case regarding Balabhaskar's death.

“Balu used to visit an Ayurvedic centre in Cherppulassery. Arjun is the nephew of Dr Ravindran there. Balu hired him as his driver after getting acquainted with him there,” said Unni.

Balabhaskar was critically injured in a road accident at Pallippuram on National Highway 66 on September 25, 2018. He died of cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at Ananthapuri Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on October 2, 2018. His daughter died on the spot, while his wife and driver sustained injuries.