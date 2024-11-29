Kozhikode: Kuttiady police registered a case on Friday against 12 plus-two students under a non-bailable offence for beating up a junior and injuring him.

Isham, a plus-one student of Kuttiady government school, alleges that almost 20 senior students ambushed him while he was walking home from school on Tuesday. The senior students attacked him and cracked his teeth. The victim is admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode.

The incident occurred after the plus-one students who competed in the sub-district Kolkali competition at Kunummal school posted their video as a reel on Instagram. As the number of views increased for the reel, the senior students asked them to withdraw it, but the juniors refused. This led to the students brawling on the school ground. However, the teachers intervened and averted the conflict that day.

In connection with the incident, 14 students have been suspended pending further investigation.