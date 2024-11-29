Kochi: An employee of the state public-sector company (PSU) Traco Cable was found dead by hanging on Friday night. The deceased, P Unni (54), was a resident of Kakkanad. According to relatives, Unni was distressed as he had not received his salary for the past 11 months, reported Manorama News.

Following the incident, the employees of Traco, a manufacturer of wiring cables and conductors, are now staging a protest. Speaking to Manorama News, colleagues of Unni revealed that he was anxious as his daughter’s wedding was approaching and was worried about managing the financial arrangements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protesting workers stated that all employees are still awaiting their pending salaries accumulated over the last 11 months. Many are now forced to take on part-time jobs to make ends meet, reported Manorama News.