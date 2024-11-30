The Health Department on Saturday closed down two scanning centres in Alappuzha against which a couple had filed a complaint with the police for an alleged failure to detect genetic deformities of their baby. Alappuzha South police have filed cases against two doctors of diagnostic centres based on a complaint filed by Aneesh Muhammed, the baby's father.

A release issued by the Health Department noted that the scanning machines of the centres were sealed by the officials on Saturday. The inspection team also found out that records were not maintained at the scanning centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per norms, scanning records shall be maintained for two years, however during the inspection no records were found. The inspection was carried out by a special team constituted as per the direction of Health Minister Veena George. Further probe is underway. The team will submit a report based on the inspection.

Two gynaecologists from Women and Children's Hospital, Alappuzha, were booked along with two doctors from diagnostic centres under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following the complaint filed by the couple. A team led by the Additional Director of Health Services is also probing the complaint. In the complaint, the couple said that the baby was born with severe deformities and the doctors at the hospital and the scanning centre failed to diagnose the abnormalities during the scan. The baby is being fed milk through a tube and has facial deformity along with tongue retraction, defect in heart and can only lie on its back.