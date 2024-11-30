Kollam: CPM leadership dissolved the Karunagappally area committee on Saturday following intensified factionalism and internal conflicts. The decision came a day after a group of activists staged a protest march to the CPM’s area committee office in Karunagappally.

Announcing the move, party state secretary M V Govindan stated that an ad-hoc committee has formed to replace the dissolved body. The leadership also decided to sideline local committees involved in the disputes, barring them from participating in party programmes. The district secretariat and district committee meetings, chaired by M V Govindan, finalised these resolutions.