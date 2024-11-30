Kochi: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department on Saturday seized 7.92 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.376 crore from a passenger at the Cochin International Airport.

The accused, Kozhikode native Favas, arrived in Kochi from Bangkok on Air Asia Flight No FD 170.

Based on information received from DRI Kannur, AIU officials searched his luggage and found 17 bags concealed along with clothes, containing the substance as dried plant buds.

The accused was presented before the Angamaly Judicial Magistrate and remanded for 14 days at the Aluva sub-jail.