Thiruvananthapuram: A pilot project by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) that integrates online payment of electricity bills during meter reading has proven to be a success. Under this system, consumers can pay their bills instantly through the same PDA machine used to record the meter reading. Payments can be made using debit cards, credit cards or via Bharat Bill Payment applications such as BHIM, Google Pay, PhonePe, or Paytm.

This initiative will be a relief for individuals especially senior citizens who face challenges in travelling to KSEB office and using online payment systems independently.

The spot payment system, implemented in collaboration with Canara Bank, is entirely free of additional charges, including service fees. For the KSEB, it ensures immediate receipt of payments on the day the meter is read, streamlining cash flow.

KSEB decided to launch the project across Kerala after receiving positive feedback from consumers in its pilot phase at Ulloor electrical section of Thiruvananthapuram district.