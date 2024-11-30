The state government is set to update the standard treatment guidelines in each department. The updation is being done in tune with many developments in the medical science field. As the first step, the Government has decided to constitute a committee of convenors for 15 subjects and involve members to facilitate formation of working groups.



The Director of Medical Education (DME) will be supported by a cell with three members; Dr Sreekumari JDME (Rtd), Dr Suma Principal Alappuzha (Rtd) and Dr Maya G, Principal ATELC. The working group shall consist of the experts from respective departments of other Medical Colleges, private institutions, office bearers or other members of professional organizations, and any other experts deemed necessary by the convener. External faculty members from outside the state may also be identified, according to an order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Rajan Namdev Khobragade.



The DME along with the conveners may decide to add new subjects for drafting standard treatment guidelines. The standard treatment guidelines updation will be completed within three months and a separate proposal will be submitted to develop a mobile application for wider usage. Presently, the Health department has constituted convenors for Critical Care (ICU), Pulmonary Medicine, OBGY ( Obstetrics and gynaecology), MGE (Medical Gastroenterology), Endocrinology & Diabetes Mellitus, Orthopedics, General Surgery, ENT, Hypertension and General Medical Emergencies, Cardiovascular Diseases, Traumatic Brain Injury , Ophthalmology, Trauma, Paediatrics and CVTS (Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery) departments.

