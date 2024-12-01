The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has detected eighteen safety violations by airlines, airports and Ground handling Service providers in the last three years, according to a reply furnished in the Rajya Sabha by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol. Penalty to the tune of Rs 1.59 crore was collected by the DGCA for safety violations in three years, the reply shows.

Calicut airport is also included in the list of violators in 2024. The DGCA slapped a fine of Rs 20 lakh on Aerodrome operator in Calicut airport for violations of provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

Calicut airport was found to have violated the section which says that the licensee shall maintain the aerodrome in a fit state for use by aircraft and adequately marked to the satisfaction of the Director-General during the whole period of the currency of the licence and shall, if the aerodrome becomes unserviceable, immediately notify the Director-General.

In 2024, Mumbai International Airport Ltd, Chennai Airport, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, and Shivamogga Airport were the others penalised for safety violations. Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, was slapped with the highest penalty, Rs 30 lakh, in 2024.