Thiruvananthapuram: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual assault allegations revealed in the Hema Committee report has registered 35 cases against several individuals working in the Malayalam film industry. The majority of these cases, based on testimonies given to the Justice Hema Committee, pertain to incidents of sexual harassment. Some prominent industry figures face as many as five cases each.

The SIT suspects that the registration of these cases prompted the petitions filed in the Supreme Court challenging its investigations.

In addition to the 35 cases, 24 separate cases, including those against actor Siddique, have also been registered based on disclosures made by complainants.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state government recently informed the Supreme Court that even though many women were unwilling to pursue legal proceedings after testifying before the Hema Committee, the accused should not be allowed to escape accountability. This stance was presented in response to a petition by film producer Sajimon Parayil, who sought to quash a Kerala High Court order directing the registration of cases based on the committee’s findings.

The Malayalam film industry continued to remain divided over how to address the findings of the Hema Committee report. Each of the 35 cases has been registered discreetly, with proceedings conducted under strict confidentiality. Even the First Information Reports (FIRs) have not been made public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although many complainants initially hesitated to give fresh statements or proceed with legal action, the situation shifted after the SIT approached them again with the court's backing.

Addressing threats to complainants

Meanwhile, concerns were raised in court regarding threats from individuals who testified before the Hema Committee. Acting on a Women in Cinema Collective complaint, the Kerala High Court directed the SIT to appoint a nodal officer to handle and address such issues.