Pathanamthitta: Eight people sustained injuries after a speeding ambulance collided with a KSRTC bus at Kalanjoor on Sunday. The injured include the ambulance driver, a patient, and a woman accompanying the patient. According to Manorama News, none of the injured are in critical condition.

The accident occurred on the Punalur-Muvattupuzha State Highway. The ambulance was en route to Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital when the crash happened. During the collision, the ambulance's door flung open, causing the woman accompanying the patient from Vadasserikkara to be thrown out of the vehicle.

Police at the accident scene. Photo: Special Arrangement

The KSRTC bus veered into a barricade on the left side of the road before coming to a stop after the impact. Visuals aired by news channels showed the ambulance severely damaged in the collision.

The natives alleged that the accident was caused by the unscientific construction of the road. They pointed out the lack of proper signboards and safety measures along the stretch as contributing factors.