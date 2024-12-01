Thiruvananthapuram: The Civil Supplies Department in Kerala has extended the distribution of food grains through ration shops for the month of November. Ration cardholders who are yet to purchase their quota for November can collect it till December 3, Tuesday.

The department issued a circular regarding this on Saturday. As per the circular, ration shops will remain shut on December 4 and the supply for December will commence from December 5.

Currently, ration shops across the state function on all working days from 8 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm.