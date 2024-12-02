Kannur: BJP workers reportedly raised threatening slogans against Sandeep Varier during the commemoration event of KP Jayakrishnan. BJP National Vice President AP Abdullakutty attended the event.

The slogans included warnings such as, "You betrayed the organisation for 30 pieces of silver. We will take you down in broad daylight if you use our martyrs and insult the organisation." After defecting to the Congress, the former BJP spokesperson had urged party workers to question how 17 accused in the murder of RSS worker S K Sreenivasan (45) were granted bail. Sreenivasan of Melamuri, Palakkad, was killed on April 16, 2022, allegedly by SDPI workers in apparent retaliation for the murder of their party worker, A Subair (44), a day earlier at Elapully in Palakkad.



ADVERTISEMENT

"There is a possibility that BJP members might target me with knives. The BJP is frustrated by their defeat in Palakkad. I will not succumb to their threats," Varier told Manorama News. He further stated that the incident reaffirmed his decision to leave the party.

Varier criticised the BJP's decision to limit the commemoration to Kannur district, attributing it to internal factionalism. He also questioned the absence of the BJP State President from the Jayakrishnan master's commemoration event this year. On December 1, 1999, K P Jayakrishnan Master, a BJP leader, was hacked to death, allegedly by CPM workers, in front of his students while he was taking class.