Thiruvananthapuram/ Kasaragod: The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued a red alert for the Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts. These regions will receive extremely heavy rainfall (over 204.4 mm) in the next 24 hours. The weather office issued an orange alert in the Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts and a yellow alert in the Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.

Anticipating extremely heavy rainfall in Kasaragod on Tuesday, District Collector Inbasekar K declared a holiday for all educational institutions. However, according to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), issued at 1 pm on Monday, Kasaragod will be under an orange alert on Tuesday, indicating very heavy rainfall ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The holiday applies to tuition centres, anganwadis, and madrassas across the district. However, model residential schools will remain open.

According to the Met Department, rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in most places of Kerala until December 7. Squally wind, reaching 35 – 45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph, is likely to prevail along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast until December 4. Fishermen are also advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Red alert in districts

Dec 2 – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

Orange alert in districts

Dec 2 – Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad

Dec 3 – Kannur, Kasaragod

Yellow alert in districts

Dec 2 – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam

Dec 3 – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

ADVERTISEMENT

Probable impacts of heavy rain

- Reduced visibility could cause traffic congestion.

- Temporary traffic disruptions due to waterlogging, uprooting of trees, or broken branches.

- Electricity disruption.

- Heavy rains may harm standing crops and vegetables, particularly those in the maturity stage.

- Landslides, mudslides, or landslips in vulnerable areas.

- Lightning strikes may threaten people and animals in open spaces.

Actions suggested

- Adhere to traffic advisories and updates.

- Avoid staying in vulnerable structures.

- Secure vegetable pandals to prevent damage.

- Seek shelter during thunderstorms or lightning activities.

- Stay informed about weather updates and warnings.