Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Anu Kumari has declared holiday for all the government offices and educational institutions within the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation limits on December 3 (Tuesday). The holiday has been declared considering the opening day of the annual Uroos festival at the Beemapally Dargah Shareef in Thiruvananthapuram. Holiday shall not be applicable to public examinations scheduled on Tuesday.



The Uroos festival will be held from December 3 to 13. The state government already issued anticipatory sanction to declare holiday within corporation limits on the opening day of the festival. The government and the city corporation have already taken measures to ensure smooth conduct of the festival. Meetings were held by the corporation and at the ministerial level to plan arrangements ahead of the festival.

