Thrissur: The Irinjalakuda Fast Track Special Court on Tuesday sentenced a 61-year-old man to 26 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl. Judge Viveeja Sethumohan delivered the verdict, imposing a fine of Rs 1,50,000 on the accused.

The accused, Haridas of Mookkuparambil House, is a native of Chengaloor, Thrissur.

Haridas unlawfully entered the survivor's house several times between June 2013 and January 2014 and sexually assaulted her. He also threatened to kill the child if she revealed the crime.

The case was filed with the Puthukad police, and Inspectors P V Baby and S P Sudheer investigated it. They later submitted the charge sheet.

During the court proceedings, the prosecution presented 21 witnesses, 25 documents, and 10 physical exhibits as evidence.

The accused has been remanded to Thrissur district jail. The court also ruled that the fine collected from the accused should be given to the survivor as compensation.