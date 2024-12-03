The bodies of five MBBS students who died in a tragic car crash in Alappuzha on Monday night will be kept at Alappuzha Medical College for public viewing on Tuesday. Ministers and other officials are expected to pay homage to the deceased students.



The accident claimed the lives of five first-year MBBS students from TD Medical College, Vandanam, and left six others critically injured. The medicos were returning home after watching a movie. The crash, which occurred when their car collided with a KSRTC Fast Passenger bus, also injured 15 bus passengers. The car was reportedly carrying 11 occupants, far exceeding its capacity. According to the Regional Transport Officer (RTO), factors such as heavy rain, the age of the vehicle, and overloading likely contributed to the accident.

The deceased students have been identified as: Devananthan (19) from Kottakkal, Malappuram; Sreedev Valsan (19) from Sekharipuram, Palakkad; Ayush Shaji (19) from Chennadu, Kottayam; PP Mohammed Ibrahim (19) from Androth, Lakshadweep; Mohammed Abdul Jabbar (19) from Pandyala, Kannur

The injured students include: Krishnadev, from Manappuram, Cherthala; Muhsin Muhammad, from Chavara, Kollam; Anand Manu from Kollam; Gouri Shankar, from Kannankulangara, Ernakulam; Alvin George, from Edathua; Shane Denston, from Marianad, Thiruvananthapuram. All the injured are undergoing treatment at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital. Additionally, 15 bus passengers sustained injuries in the crash and are receiving medical care.