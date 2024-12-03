Alappuzha: An FIR has been lodged against the driver of the KSRTC bus involved in the accident that claimed the lives of five medical students at Kalarkode here on Monday. The driver has been charged with driving in a manner that endangered human life. According to police, the FIR was filed based on initial information gathered.

Early reports suggested that the KSRTC driver had been negligent, but it was later revealed that the car the students were travelling in skidded and collided with the bus. The police stated that the FIR would be amended after additional witness statements and CCTV footage were reviewed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident occurred around 9.30 pm on Monday when the students' car crashed into the Kayamkulam-Guruvayur KSRTC superfast bus at the Kalarkode-Changanassery Junction. The students were reportedly travelling from Vandanam to Alappuzha to watch a movie.

The deceased were identified as Devananthan (19) from Kottakkal, Malappuram; Sreedev Valsan (19) from Sekharipuram, Palakkad; Ayush Shaji (19) from Chennadu, Kottayam; PP Mohammed Ibrahim (19) from Androth, Lakshadweep; and Mohammed Abdul Jabbar (19) from Pandyala, Kannur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The car, a rental vehicle nearly 14 years old, had valid insurance. However, the vehicle's age, overloading, and poor weather conditions significantly contributed to the severity of the impact, according to the Regional Transport Officer (RTO).

The RTO also pointed out that the car lacked an anti-lock braking system (ABS), an essential safety feature in modern vehicles that prevents wheel lockup during braking, helping to maintain control and avoid skidding.