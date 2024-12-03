Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM on Tuesday expelled former area secretary Madhu Mullassery from the party’s primary membership. The decision follows Mullassery’s walkout from the party’s area conference in Mangalapuram earlier on Sunday.

In a statement, the CPM said the action was prompted by Mullassery’s alleged violations of party principles and his role in tarnishing the party’s image in public. Meanwhile, the BJP has announced that a delegation led by its district president, V V Rajesh, will visit Mullassery’s residence on Tuesday.