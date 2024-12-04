Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday criticised a Cochin Dedvaswom official at Tripunithura's Poornathrayeesa temple in Kochi over the violation of guidelines over the parading of elephants.

The court rapped the officials after the forest department booked them for failing to maintain the required distance between jumbos during the annual Vrischikolsavam celebrations. Seeking an explanation over the alleged breach, the HC asked Raghu Raman, devaswom officer of the temple, to file an affidavit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The division bench of Justice AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Gopinath P observed that the temple authorities violated the court's directions and warned of contempt of court proceedings.

“We deem it appropriate to direct the said Raghu Raman, Devaswom Officer of Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple in Tripunithura to file an affidavit before this Court giving his explanation for the lapses stated to have occurred on his part and showing cause as to why further action should not be initiated against him under the provisions of Contempt of Courts Act and Rules,” the court ordered.

Vrishchikolsavam at Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple. Photo: Manorama

ADVERTISEMENT

The social forestry wing of the state forest department registered the case under sections of the Kerala Captive Elephant (Management and Maintenance) Rules and in accordance with the High Court's directives. The court sought an explanation from the devaswom official after the department submitted a report.

While considering the case on Wednesday, the court observed that the Devaswom official was not ready to comply with the court guidelines. The court warned that any violation of its guidelines would not be taken lightly and that strict actions would be taken.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We consider this as a direct upfront to the authority of this court and you are aware of the provisions of the Travancore Cochin Hindu Religions Institutions Act. It enables the High Court even to remove members, we will not hesitate to use that powers also… you can't just do anything in the name of religion…you have to show some concern for the millions of flock there…we would expect Devaswom Officials to act in a responsible manner…only one breach is enough to cancel the festival permission granted to you the only reason we are not doing it is because millions of people have come for the festival. Don't make a mockery of it," the court said.

The court ordered the Ernakulam district collector to ensure that the guidelines including 3-metre gap and three-day rest for elephants must be followed during parading. The collector has also been asked to deploy officers for daily monitoring of the temple festivals to confirm that the rules related to elephant parading are strictly followed. The court will consider the case again on December 11.

(With Live Law inputs)