Kochi: A joint initiative by Federal Bank and Malayala Manorama, the 'Kaliyum Karyavum' awareness program was launched in Kochi, Kerala, with the objective of helping students cope with excessive screen time, a common issue faced by children and their parents. The campaign was thoughtfully designed to engage students in a meaningful way and help them articulate the pros and cons of screen time.

Still from the program held at Cochin Refineries School. Photo: Special Arrangement

Legendary art forms were utilized in a contemporary context to communicate with young students. Kerala's traditional art forms, Chakyarkoothu and Theyyam, were introduced in schools to convey the harmful effects of excessive screen usage, as well as the importance of savings and financial security. Theyyam, the folk art form originating from North Kerala that combines dance, mime, music, and theatre, added excitement and cheer among students, most of whom had never seen it up close. A specially scripted performance by Chakyarkoothu was a unique experience. The students and teachers attending the program were captivated as the artist performed a monologue on how to deal with excessive screen time.

Still from the program held at St. Mary's Convent Girls High School. Photo: Special Arrangement

An interactive session with mental health experts was also included in the one-hour program, allowing students to ask questions.

Still from the program held at Kadavantra Kendriya Vidyalaya. Photo: Special Arrangement

The campaign was launched on November 28th at Kadavanthra Kendriya Vidyalaya School in Kochi and later extended to Thiruvaniyoor Cochin Refineries School, N.S.S Higher Secondary School Tripunithura, St. Mary's Convent Girls High School, Kaloor Greets Public School, and Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School. The program was well received by students and will be expanded to more schools in the coming days.

Still from the program held at NSS HSS. Photo: Special Arrangement

For many children, this was their first encounter with art forms like Chakyarkoothu. The lessons on financial security also sparked curiosity among many. The program will continue in various schools across the state as the campaign progresses.