Alappuzha: The death toll from the car accident in Alappuzha rose to six on Thursday as one more victim succumbed to injuries. The deceased is Albin George (20), from Edathua. Albin was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi. Albin had sustained injuries to his head, lungs, and kidneys, hence emergency surgery could not be performed.

The accident occurred on Monday night near the Kalarcode Junction when the students’ car collided with a Kayamkulam-Guruvayur KSRTC superfast bus at the Kalarkode-Changanassery Junction. A group of 11 reportedly travelled from Vandanam to Alappuzha to watch a film.