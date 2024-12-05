Kozhikode: Despite authorities at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HCPL) confirming that the fuel leakage at its depot in Elathur has been plugged, residents told Onmanorama they again found leaked fuel in the drains.

Around 3 pm on Wednesday, the residents noticed diesel spilling into their nearby drain. The locals and ward members contacted HPCL authorities, police and the fire department. Fire and rescue service personnel, who arrived at night, removed the fuel from the drain into tankers using drums.

"The continuous diesel spills indicate a serious laxity from the HCPL authorities," said Elathur ward member Manoharan to Onmanorama. He said the local residents had trusted the company, but not even basic safety precautions were enforced, as indicated by the recent event.

"This issue cannot be simply disregarded as it affects many lives in the neighbourhood. Every year, we face one or another issue from HCPL, either fuel spills or fires," said Manoharan. This diesel spill is not just a safety hazard but also a health hazard. "The lives of Elathur residents are at stake with the repeated fuel spills into the drains," he added.