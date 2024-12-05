Kollam: Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Karunagappally, has won the Rs 12 crore first prize in the Pooja Bumper Lottery. After tax deductions, Dinesh will receive Rs 6.18 crore. The winning ticket, JC 325526, was sold in Kollam.

Dinesh Kumar said he is very happy and regularly buys bumper tickets. "I was at a friend's wedding yesterday when I learned I was the lucky winner of Pooja Bumper Lottery," he told the media on Thursday. "I would help the poor and use the money carefully," he added.

"I have a farm and run a small business," Dinesh said when asked about his livelihood. "I buy 10 tickets together for a lesser amount and distribute it among my family. I have won smaller amounts before. I even came close to winning in 2019," the lottery winner said.

The ticket was purchased from Jayakumar Lottery Agency near the KSRTC depot in Kollam. Dinesh, who is also a sub-agent, had bought the ticket under an agency arrangement. Along with the prize money, Dinesh is also entitled to an agency commission of around Rs 1 crore. Interestingly, Dinesh only occasionally buys tickets from this agency.

Jayakumar Lottery Agency sourced the tickets from the Alappuzha Lottery Office. The second prize of Rs1 crore each was won by five individuals. The third prize, Rs 10 lakh each for two tickets in every series, was also distributed.

This year, a total of 39 lakh Pooja Bumper tickets were sold. The consolation prize of Rs 1 lakh was also won by a ticket sold in Kollam. Shanavas, the owner of Quilon Lottery Centre adjacent to Jayakumar Lottery, sold the consolation prize-winning ticket. Notably, this is the fourth time Shanavas has sold a ticket that won a consolation prize.