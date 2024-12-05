Kozhikode District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh said here on Thursday that a case was registered against the HPCL following the fuel spillage at Elathur. The Collector convened a high-level meeting and said that the case was registered under relevant sections of the Factories Act.

"These sections warrant fine and imprisonment. The Factories and Boilers department has already issued a notice to the company regarding the case. The Pollution Control Board and the corporation will act according to their findings," the Collector said.

It was an accident that occurred due to the mechanical and electronic failure of the device. Though it was an accident, it was a failure on their side. The HPCL must compensate according to the intensity of the loss it caused. It is a serious issue. Besides the pollution, it is a matter of safety too. It was highly hazardous, too, he said.

Roughly, 1500 litres of diesel have leaked, according to the HPCL. The HPCL has been ordered to purify the water bodies using a chemical which can disperse oil contents in water. The chemical has to be brought from Mumbai. The HPCL will start the purification procedure on Thursday night or on Friday.