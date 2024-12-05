Thiruvananthapuram: As the central government continued to neglect Kerala's demand for Rs 2219 crore to rehabilitate people displaced in Wayanad landslides, the ruling Left Democratic Front warned the centre of launching massive protests against it. CPM state secretary MV Govindan said that LDF would mobilise the entire population of Kerala if the centre refuses to change its stance on assistance to Wayanad. He was addressing a massive sit-in protest in front of the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Govindan sharply criticised the union government's partisan approach towards Kerala, saying the state is not asking for charity but demanding its constitutional rights.

"Even our opposition parties have come together to raise their voices for Kerala. Except for the BJP ministers from Kerala and PT Usha, the BJP's Rajya Sabha member, all other MPs have met the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister to demand the rightful assistance for Wayanad," Govindan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the state government had carried out historic rescue and relief efforts in Wayanad. The CPM leader also highlighted that the rehabilitation plan for approximately 2,000 survivors would be unprecedented in the country and serve as a role model for disaster rehabilitation efforts.

"We are not simply planning to provide a single house to the survivors and leave them to fend for themselves. What we are going to build for them is a township that will address all their basic needs, including livelihood opportunities, education, healthcare, and even recreational facilities," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We need to build 2,000 houses, each 1,000 square feet in size, with a foundation strong enough to support the construction of an additional upper floor if desired," Govindan said.

He added that the Kerala government had requested special assistance of over Rs 2,200 crore for the rehabilitation effort and had submitted a detailed plan. However, the Centre continues its non-cooperation, stating that the funds cannot be provided.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If the Centre maintains its current stance, we will mobilise the entire population of Kerala, and large-scale protests will follow. I urge every political party to come together for the welfare of the people of Kerala," Govindan said.

Earlier, hundreds of LDF workers staged a protest march to the Raj Bhavan and participated in a sit-in protest, voicing Kerala's demands and criticising the central government's stance. Senior party leaders, MLAs, MPs, and former MPs joined the protest.

The LDF also staged marches and sit-in protests outside central government offices across the state on Thursday to protest the Centre's "refusal to provide vital aid to landslide-hit areas in Wayanad."

The landslides that struck Wayanad in July claimed over 200 lives, left several people missing, injured hundreds, and destroyed thousands of properties.