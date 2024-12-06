Kochi: Supreme Court has granted bail to Malayalam actor Siddique, who is accused in a rape case on Friday. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case arrested him earlier on Friday following a two-hour interrogation at the Narcotic Cell Assistant Commissioner's office.

The police also conducted a medical examination and a potency test. The bail conditions include a bond of Rs 1 lakh with a solvent surety, and he is not permitted to go outside the state.

The SIT submitted a report to the Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate, alleging Siddique’s lack of cooperation during interrogation and attempts to mislead the investigation based on evidence gathered so far.

The report emphasised the need for direct questioning to evaluate the evidence thoroughly and ensure a fair investigation. It also suggested that the High Court mandate the actor’s direct appearance before the investigating officer.

In August, the Museum police in Thiruvananthapuram charged the actor under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complainant alleged that Siddique sexually assaulted her at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram on January 28, 2016.

On September 24, the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, citing the seriousness of the charges and the need for custodial interrogation. However, the Supreme Court granted him protection from arrest on September 30.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to probe multiple sexual assault cases within the Malayalam film industry, questioned Siddique twice, on October 7 and October 12. According to the SIT, he refused to cooperate during the interrogations, and they confirmed no further notices would be issued for his appearance. This case is one of several high-profile figures in the Malayalam film industry that emerged after the Justice Hema Committee report.