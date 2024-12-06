Thiruvananthapuram: A Kerala Bank employee was crushed to death after he got trapped between a private bus and a KSRTC bus at East Fort here on Friday. The deceased is M Ullas, a native of Kollam. The accident happened while he crossed the road using the zebra line around 2 pm.

CCTV visuals revealed that the private bus moving from the left of the road and the KSRTC bus from the right side crushed the person to death as they entered the same lane. A traffic policeman told Manorama News that when Ullas crossed the road, the pedestrian crossing signal was on. It is alleged that neither bus stopped at the zebra crossing even after noticing the pedestrian. Though Ullas was rushed to the hospital in a police jeep, he succumbed to his injuries.

