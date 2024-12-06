Thrissur: West Bengal native Majhar Alam (28), who worked as a cook at Zain Hotel in Perinjanam, was arrested in connection with the death of a woman due to food poisoning after consuming kuzhimandi from the restaurant.

This brings the total number of arrests in the case to three. Earlier, the police had arrested the hotel operators, Rafiq and Asfeer.

Nusaiba (56), a resident of Perinjanam died due to food poisoning after she ate the rice dish on May 25. Over 250 people reportedly fell ill after consuming food from the hotel that day.

Following the incident, the police and health department jointly shut down the hotel and registered a case against the operators.