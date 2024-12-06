Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday stated that it would decide on the necessity of a CBI investigation into the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu after assessing the progress of the ongoing police inquiry.

Justice Kauser Edappagath, while hearing the case, directed the State to submit its reply statement and produce the case diary. The Court emphasised that the accused being a political figure alone cannot be cited as a reason to allege that the police investigation is flawed. The matter has been adjourned to December 12.

The State government opposed the petition filed by Manjusha, Naveen Babu’s wife, seeking a CBI investigation. Manjusha, expressing dissatisfaction with the police inquiry, had approached the High Court on November 26, alleging lapses in the probe. She claimed that the police were attempting to protect CPM leader and former Kannur district committee member PP Divya, who faces abetment to suicide charges.

Manjusha asserted in her plea that her husband's death was not a suicide but a murder. Naveen Babu was found dead in his official quarters in Kannur on October 15, a day after reportedly facing public humiliation during his farewell event. Reports suggest that the humiliation stemmed from corruption allegations raised by P P Divya, who accused Naveen of delaying the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NoC) for a fuel outlet.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Kannur City Police Commissioner Ajit Kumar is currently handling the case. The High Court will review the investigation's progress to decide whether a CBI probe is warranted.

