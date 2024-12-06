Thiruvananthapuram: Electricity charges will cost more in Kerala, with the state electricity regulatory commission approving the increase in power tariff by 16 paise per unit. The Kerala government issued an order declaring a hike in power tariff on Friday. Earlier, State Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty had hinted at the government's plans to hike the rate. The revised rate will come into force in December.

As per the government order, a hike of 12 paise will come into effect in 2025-26. With this, the government approved a total hike of 28 paise in power tariff. Consumers belonging to Below Poverty Line list who use power up to 40 units are exempted from the hike. Apart from the BPL households, old age homes and orphanages are also exempted from the hike.

Krishnankutty told the media that only a small hike was approved as there was no other option to handle KSEB's financial crisis.

Major decisions of power regulatory commission