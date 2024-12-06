Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday criticised the police and Travancore Devaswom Board after Malayalam actor Dileep's visit to Sabarimala obstructed pilgrims waiting in long queues to have darshan at the shrine. The court directed the TDB to ensure that VIP darshan does not obstruct pilgrims during the mandala-makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

The division bench of Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice Muralee Krishnan S issued an order regarding this after examining the Sabarimala Special Commissioner's report on the actor's visit. The report cited that pilgrims faced obstruction at the Ayappa temple on December 5 due to the arrival of Malayalam actor Dileep.

“We deem it appropriate to direct Travancore Devaswom Board to take necessary steps to ensure that such incidents, obstructing a proper darshan by the pilgrims who are standing, which includes children of tender age, senior citizens and persons of disability are not repeated in front of Sopanam of Sabarimala during Mandala-Makaravilakku festival season,” said the division bench.

The division bench asked the police to submit a report explaining how the preferential treatment was given to Dileep.

The bench said that the actor stood in the front row before the Sopanam throughout the 'Harivarasanam' (lullaby to Lord Ayyappa) until the temple closed for the day.

“What is the privilege he is having? What is happening there? Will it not obstruct or hinder the darshan of other devotees, which includes children and aged persons, who have been standing in queue for several hours? Many of them had to wait and many others had to move on without having darshan. To whom will they complain? How was he permitted to stand there for so long? How was he given special treatment?" the court asked.

The court pointed out that only persons in Constitutional positions were permitted such preferential treatment according to judicial orders, including those of the Supreme Court, and therefore, what happened on Thursday was a violation of the same.

"We will consider initiating contempt proceedings. We will also consider impleading the actor as a respondent," the bench said.

The Special Commissioner informed the court that Dileep's visit led to the crowding and choking of pilgrims. Dileep was in front of Sopanam in the temple during the Nirmalyam ceremony, which disrupted the effective crowd management. Apart from Dileep, Alappuzha district judge KK Radhakrishnan and Norka in charge KP Anil Kumar also arrived at the shrine through VIP entry, noted the report. It is revealed that a large group of people also accompanied these people to the shrine.

The court took up the incident suo motu based on news reports of the 'special VIP darshan' given to Dileep at Sabarimala on Thursday amid the heavy rush of pilgrims to the temple.

(With Live Law inputs)