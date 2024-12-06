Kozhikode: Police have tracked down the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident in Vadakara, which claimed the life of an elderly woman from Kannur and left her nine-year-old granddaughter in a coma, after an intensive search that spanned for nearly ten months.

Kozhikode Rural SP Nidhinraj P confirmed that the police had seized a white car that was involved in the accident. "The person behind the wheel is currently in the UAE and will be brought back soon," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident occurred on February 17 along the national highway in Chorode. The speeding car struck 68-year-old Baby and her granddaughter Drishana, a Class 5 student, as they were crossing the road. Baby succumbed to her injuries, while Drishana has remained in a coma for the past ten months at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

Despite multiple CCTV cameras in the vicinity, initial attempts to identify the vehicle failed. Public outrage and interventions by the Kerala High Court and the Kerala State Human Rights Commission, which criticised the Kozhikode Rural Police for delay in the investigation, prompted intensified efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators achieved a breakthrough after discovering an insurance claim filed by the accused, which stated his car had collided with a wall. Further examination revealed the vehicle had been modified following the accident, reported PTI.

During the probe, police scrutinised 50,000 phone calls, verified 19,000 vehicles, and inspected over 500 workshops. They also examined CCTV footage from a 40-kilometer radius, extending their search to Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Shajeel, a native of Purameri in Kozhikode, now faces charges of culpable homicide. Police stated he fled to the UAE on March 14, and efforts are underway to repatriate him. According to Rural SP Nidhinraj, the accident occurred due to the accused's negligence while driving on the Vadakara-Thalassery route. Following the incident, he fled the scene and altered the vehicle to avoid detection.

Meanwhile, Drishana's family is struggling to cover her medical expenses. The SP assured that steps would be taken to expedite the insurance process and provide the family with financial relief. Smitha, Drishana's mother and the sole witness in the case expressed that identifying the vehicle relieved them. "However, there is no improvement in the condition of my daughter, and the doctors have said that she requires further treatment and care," she told a news channel.

Smitha, who lost her mother in the accident, added that the family urgently needs financial assistance for Drishana's continued care after her hospital discharge. The Kerala State Legal Services Authority had earlier appointed a lawyer to provide legal support for the family.