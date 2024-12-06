Wayanad: In response to Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Friday that the Centre had extended all possible assistance to Kerala during the Wayanad landslides, which claimed over 400 lives. However, he noted delays on the part of the State Government in submitting a memorandum requesting Rs 2,219.3 crore in relief funds. The Minister’s reply did not specify when the funds would be released.

In his reply, the Home Minister stated that the Centre had promptly disbursed funds to Kerala. The first instalment of Rs 145.60 crore under the central share was released on July 31, 2024, followed by a second instalment of Rs 145.60 crore on October 1, 2024, provided to the State in advance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shah also pointed out that Rs 782.99 crore was already available in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), including Rs 394.99 crore as an unspent balance, to support ongoing relief operations.

The State Government formally submitted a memorandum on 19 August 2024, seeking an additional Rs 214.68 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). This included Rs 36 crore earmarked for debris clearance, which, Shah noted, remained unutilised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Criticising the State Government, Shah highlighted delays in fulfilling assurances made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that even after 3.5 months since the disaster, the State had not submitted an assessment memorandum.

“Disasters should not be about politics. Efforts to support the victims of such disasters must prioritise humanity and compassion,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X following Shah’s response.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The people of Wayanad are looking to the State and Central Governments with hope. They don’t need excuses—they need urgent help to rebuild their lives with dignity. India is strongest when all levels of government work together to heal wounds and rebuild lives. The Centre and State must step up and fulfil their responsibility to the people of Wayanad,” she added.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who represents Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, visited Amit Shah on Wednesday with a delegation of Kerala MPs, urging the Centre to provide humanitarian assistance to the landslide-affected region.

The landslides, which struck Kerala on 30 July, caused extensive destruction in three villages—Punchirimattam, Chooralmala, and Mundakkai—as well as parts of Attamala in Wayanad.