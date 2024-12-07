Thiruvananthapuram: Independent MLA PV Anvar stated on Saturday that if his social group, the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), were to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC), it would have to adopt a "strong anti-communist stance" in the state.

Anvar, who was severed from the CPM following his corruption allegations against the Left party, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and some of his close associates, explained that if his collective took such a stance in Kerala, it would be Pinarayi Vijayan's responsibility. He remarked that if his collective were to align with the TMC, it would become both anti-fascist and anti-communist.

"If we join TMC, we will have to adopt a position similar to theirs. They are both anti-fascist and anti-communist, so we will be compelled to take a strong anti-communist stance. We will then see who benefits and who is harmed. I will not be held accountable for that; Pinarayi Vijayan must bear the responsibility," he said.

Anvar, who was dropped by the CPM following his corruption allegations against the Left party and its leadership, has reportedly been in talks with the TMC to integrate his collective into the party. The Nilambur MLA's potential move to ally with the TMC follows the failure of his attempts to join the Congress-led UDF and the DMK in Tamil Nadu.