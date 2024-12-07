The sixteenth Finance Commission headed by Arvind Panagariya will reach Kerala on Sunday. The commission is visiting Kerala as part of preparing the study report.

The members will reach Kochi on Sunday. Chief Secretary Sarada Murleedharan and Finance Minister K N Balagopal will receive the commission members. They will leave for a visit to Kumarakom panchayat. The commission chairman and members will visit Thiruvarpu and Aymanam panchayats on Monday morning and reach Kovalam on Monday evening. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will receive the commission members at Yoga hall of Leela hotel, Kovalam on Tuesday at 9.30 am. Finance Minister K N Balagopal will deliver welcome speech. The commission will then hold talks with the members of the cabinet.

They will also hold meetings with office bearers of gram panchayat, block panchayat and panchayat associations, chairman of the chamber of Municipal Chairman and the Mayers' council. Talks with the representatives of the merchant community will be held at 12.45 pm.

Finance Minister said that the government has taken all measures to present the state's needs before the Finance Commission and to secure the financial rights of the state. There is also huge importance on commission's report and award of financial allocation to states, according to a press note issued by the office of the Finance Minister. Kerala will receive the grant based on the recommendations of Finance Commission from April 1, 2026.