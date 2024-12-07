Thiruvananthapuram: Relatives and tribal organisations have alleged foul play in the death of a young woman found hanging at her husband's house in Palode here on Friday. The deceased, Indhika (25), daughter of Sasidharan Kani from Konnamoodu Tribal Colony in Idinjar, Peringammala, passed away four months after her marriage.



Indhika’s father, Sasidharan, lodged a complaint against her husband, Abhijith, claiming that the family was not allowed to meet Indhika after the wedding. Abhijith is currently in police custody. The complaint also mentions that the family was briefly allowed to take Indhika home for a day after filing a plaint with the Palode Police. Indhika allegedly revealed that she was subjected to abuse during this meeting. The circumstances of her death remain suspicious.

Her husband found her hanging from the window grill inside their bedroom when he reached home to have lunch. At the time of the suspected suicide, only Abhijith’s grandmother was present in the house, according to Manorama News. Indhika’s body is at the district hospital mortuary, and a post-mortem will be conducted today in the presence of the RDO.

Indhika worked as a nurse at a private hospital. After two years of dating, the couple married at a nearby temple four months ago. However, the marriage was reportedly not registered.

