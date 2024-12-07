Kannur: The post-mortem report of ADM Naveen Babu has confirmed that his death was due to hanging, with no suspicious injuries or wounds on his body. The report also states there were no abnormalities in his internal organs.



The Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted a counter affidavit in the High Court on Friday, stating there is no reason to suspect murder in Naveen Babu's case. The affidavit highlighted the inquest report, statements from the doctors who conducted the post-mortem, eyewitness accounts, and circumstantial evidence as reasons for ruling out foul play.



ADVERTISEMENT

Call records of PP Divya, Kannur Collector, and TV Prasanth—who allegedly offered bribes to Naveen Babu—were collected. CCTV footage was also obtained, SHO Sreejith Kodery stated in the counter affidavit.

Meanwhile, Naveen’s family rejected the affidavit submitted by the government in court. “The family was informed of Naveen Babu's death only after the inquest was completed. They had requested authorities to conduct the post-mortem in Kozhikode instead of Pariyaram,” his relative, Anil P Nair, claimed. He added that they had conveyed their concerns to the court, stressing the need for a thorough investigation to determine whether it was murder. The family has demanded a CBI probe into the late ADM's death.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBI informed the High Court that it is willing to take over the investigation into Naveen Babu's death. However, the government argued that the police investigation is proceeding in the right direction and that a CBI probe is unnecessary.