Thiruvananthapuram: The inquest report into the death of Induja (25), who passed away just four months after her marriage, has confirmed the presence of marks of abuse on her body. The victim's family and tribal organisations have raised concerns of foul play surrounding her death.

The family noticed signs of abuse on her face when she visited them two weeks ago. A neighbour told Manorama News that she, too, observed the injuries, particularly near Induja’s eyes and on her cheeks. Abhijith's mother claimed the marks were the result of Induja’s face hitting a bus rail recently.

Induja, who was the daughter of Sasidharan Kani from Konnamoodu Tribal Colony in Idinjar, Peringammala, had expressed concerns to her father about not being allowed to meet her family after the wedding. Abhijith is currently in police custody. The family had filed a complaint with the Palode Police, which led to them being allowed to take Induja home for a day. During this visit, Induja reportedly disclosed that she had been subjected to abuse. The circumstances surrounding her death remain suspicious.

When her husband returned home for lunch, he found her hanging from the window grill in their bedroom. At the time, only Abhijith’s grandmother was in the house, according to Manorama News. Induja’s body is currently in the district hospital mortuary, and a post-mortem will be carried out today in the presence of the RDO.

Induja worked as a nurse at a private hospital. After two years of dating, she and Abhijith married at a nearby temple four months ago, although the marriage was not officially registered.