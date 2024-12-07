Kochi: Ignatius Aphrem II, the Patriarch of Antioch and Head of the Syrian Orthodox Church, arrived on Saturday for a 10-day visit in Kerala. Church officials confirmed that Patriarch Aphrem II landed at Kochi airport at 8 am and received a warm welcome from Metropolitans, church leaders, and others.

The patriarch then proceeded to the Patriarchal Centre in Puthencruz, where he offered prayers at the memorial of Catholicos Baselios Thomas I. He will stay in Kerala as a state guest, reported PTI. His schedule in the state includes celebrating Mass at Malekurisu Dayara and meeting the Episcopal Synod of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church on Sunday.

On Monday, he will participate in a Mass at St Athanasius Cathedral at the Patriarchal Centre in Puthencruz, marking the 40th anniversary of the late Catholicos. The patriarch will also deliver a memorial speech during the event.

From December 10 to 16, he will visit the Mor Ignatius Monastery in Manjinikara, Pathanamthitta, where the late Patriarch Elias III is laid to rest. The patriarch is expected to return after completing his visit on December 17.

The Jacobite church is yet to appoint a new Catholicos following the passing of Baselios Thomas I on October 31. However, Joseph Mor Gregorios Metropolitan was appointed Malankara Metropolitan prior to his death.