The Kerala High Court on Saturday criticised the state government for its inability to provide a clear account of the funds available and utilised from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The court noted that while Rs 782.99 crore was reported as available in the SDRF, the government claimed only Rs 677 crore was usable. However, officials failed to specify how much of this amount could be allocated for immediate disaster relief in Wayanad, reported LiveLaw. The state further argued that funds from the central government could not be accessed unless 50 per cent of the SDRF was utilised, highlighting procedural roadblocks.

A bench comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Mohammed Nias C P remarked: “You have Rs 677 crore in your account but cannot clarify what is available for current needs due to supposed prior commitments. Any reasonable authority should have an approximate figure. Without this clarity, seeking further Central assistance lacks credibility.” The matter has been adjourned until Thursday, December 12, for the state government to submit a detailed report.