Kannur: KPCC president K Sudhakaran stated that if Congress offices are attacked, party workers must be prepared to respond in kind. He warned that it would only take 10 Congress workers to destroy a CPM office in a single night. His comments were made during the inauguration of the Congress office building in Pinarayi, allegedly targeted by CPM workers on Saturday.

The office's CCTV cameras were smashed and destroyed, and an attempt was made to set the door alight, although the fire did not spread. The window panes were broken, and the banners for the inauguration were torn down. Congress has accused the CPM of being responsible for the attack, and an investigation is ongoing.