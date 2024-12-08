Kasaragod: A third-year nursing student of Manzoor Hospital, Kanhangad, attempted suicide late Saturday. Students protested in front of the hospital on Sunday, alleging that the hostel warden's harassment drove the 20-year-old to take such a drastic measure.

The students stopped their agitation only after management assured them they would look into the matter. According to Manorama News, the students will discuss the matter with the hospital authorities and DySp on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nursing student is currently admitted to a private hospital in Mangalore. The police have yet to register a case.