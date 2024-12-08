Thiruvananthapuram: Palode police registered the arrest of husband Abhijith (26) and his friend Ajaz (26) in connection with the death of Induja (25). Charges pressed against the duo include domestic violence and abetment of suicide, while Ajaz is also booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Induja was found hanging at her husband’s house in Nandiyode Ilavattom on Friday.

Police received information that her husband, Abhijith, had attempted to get rid of Induja and had sought help from Ajaz. The duo tortured Induja both physically and mentally. The last call the victim made before her death was to Ajaz.

In his statement, Abhijith alleged that his friend assaulted Induja two days before her death. The assault reportedly occurred inside a car. Police are examining the motive behind the attack and have seized the mobile phones of both Abhijith and Ajaz for forensic analysis.