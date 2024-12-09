Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has withdrawn his controversial statement, alleging that a prominent female actor from the Malayalam film industry demanded money to train students. Addressing a press conference, he said, ''I am ending the controversy here. Those who wish to continue it may do so.''

Earlier on Sunday, Sivankutty alleged that the actor demanded Rs 5 lakh to train students for the 10-minute opening event of the Youth Festival scheduled for January in Thiruvananthapuram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 16th Advocate Ramachandran Memorial State Drama Festival, Sivankutty criticised the actor, calling her "arrogant" and accusing her of prioritising financial gain over contributing to the prestigious event. He said this led to his decision not to engage her as the trainer.