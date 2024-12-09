Kannur: The Pinarayi police have arrested a CPM supporter for vandalising the newly constructed Congress office in Kannur on Saturday morning. Vipin Raj (24), a native of Kanalkara, broke the windows, removed the CCTV and set fire to the doors of the Congress booth committee office in Pinarayi near Venduttai.

The office named Priyadarshini Mandiram was scheduled to be inaugurated on Sunday evening by KPCC president K Sudhakaran.The flag poles and stone plaques meant for the inauguration were thrown into the canal, and the curtains were ripped off, police said. Additionally, officials found bottles containing liquor and petrol nearby.

Thalassery ASP K S Shahanshah and Pinarayi SI V S Bhavish led the police and forensic team in the probe. DCC President Martin George, AICC member V A Narayanan, leaders Mambaram Divakaran, N P Sreedharan, K P Saju, Shamej Peralassery, Puthukudi Sreedharan, Karayi Sujith and others visited the spot. Congress workers staged a protest following the incident.