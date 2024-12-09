Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor has voiced his support for K Sudhakaran, stating there was no need to remove him as the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief. Tharoor highlighted the party's strong performance under Sudhakaran's leadership in the recent Lok Sabha elections and bypolls.

"I see no shortcomings in his leadership. In my view, he deserves to continue as KPCC chief," Tharoor told reporters, referencing Congress' 19-seat victory in the Lok Sabha elections and its increased winning margins in recent bypolls, including Wayanad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tharoor’s statement comes amid speculation of a major organisational reshuffle in the Kerala Congress and demands from some leaders to replace Sudhakaran, reported PTI. However, opposing voices within the party have dismissed such calls for change.

Addressing the media in Kannur, Sudhakaran refuted reports about his potential removal and called them media speculations. "There is no truth to such claims; it’s a narrative pushed by a section of the media," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The designated party body makes decisions on organisational restructuring and will be communicated officially if any revamp is planned," he clarified.

