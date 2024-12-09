The Motor Vehicles Department has issued a new directive allowing residents to register their vehicles with any Regional Transport Office (RTO) within the state, following a recent High Court ruling. This flexibility also applies to individuals with a place of business in the state.

Deputy Transport Commissioner Rajeev R issued the order, dated December 5, clarifying that anyone with a valid address in the state can choose any RTO for vehicle registration, regardless of jurisdiction.

The move follows a High Court observation on November 6, which cited Section 40 of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act of 2019 and a central government advisory.

Justice D K Singh made this key observation while addressing a plea from an individual whose request to register his vehicle in Attingal was rejected on jurisdictional grounds, directing him to the Kazhakootam RTO instead.

“A person residing in a State or having a place of business in a particular State can get the motor vehicle registered by any of the registering authorities of that State. Therefore, the insistence by the 3rd respondent (RTO in Attingal) that since the petitioner does not have a residence or place of business within the jurisdiction of the 3rd respondent is contrary to the express provision of Section 40 of the MV Act and is unsustainable in law,” the court said then.