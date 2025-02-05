Kozhikode: The Medical College Police on Wednesday arrested Jamsheer, the driver of the bus involved in a fatal accident that left a two-wheeler rider dead and injured over 50 passengers. Jamsheer was taken into custody from a hospital in Kondotty, Malappuram, where he was undergoing treatment for his injuries.

The arrest followed an investigation that confirmed speeding as the primary cause of the accident, said Regional Transport Officer (RTO) PA Nazeer. A joint inspection by the police and Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) officials at the accident site and a fitness check of the bus led to this conclusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MVD has issued a notice to the driver, seeking an explanation before proceeding with suspending his license. A stop memo has also been served to the bus, preventing it from resuming service until it obtains a fresh fitness certificate. Motor Vehicle Inspector Sabeer, who led the inspection, confirmed that the bus had no mechanical defects and that its braking system was functioning properly before the accident.

The accident occurred on Tuesday evening at the Arayidathupalam flyover when the bus, Liya Mol (KL 12 C 6676), plying on the medical college route, overturned after colliding with a two-wheeler. The severely injured rider succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

RTO PA Nazeer stated that the police have been consulted about introducing new safety measures on the flyover to prevent further accidents. A detailed report will be submitted to the relevant departments, including Public Works.

Meanwhile, the MVD’s enforcement wing, led by RTO Santhosh Kumar, conducted extensive inspections on city buses. Action was taken against 30 buses for various violations, with stop memos issued to five vehicles found unfit for service. Officials noted that several buses were exceeding the town speed limit of 35 kmph and violating traffic regulations, including reckless overtaking, mobile phone usage while driving, and excessive honking. Inspections will be intensified in the coming days, officials added.