Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi: The police team investigating the fake CSR fund scam has estimated that the total fraud amount will exceed Rs 1000 crore which was carried out under the pretext of offering electric scooters, sewing machines, and laptops at half price.

An examination of bank accounts linked to prime accused Ananthu Krishnan revealed that just one of his accounts had received Rs 400 crore. However, only Rs 3 crore remains in the account now.

The fraud was orchestrated under the banner of the National NGO Confederation, a collective of multiple voluntary organizations. Victims were charged a registration fee of up to Rs 6000 and asked to pay half the market price of the promised products, with the remainder reportedly being covered by CSR funds from major companies.

In the initial phase, some people did receive the promised products, creating a false sense of credibility. However, the money collected from later applicants has completely vanished.

The highest number of complaints have been reported from Kannur, with over 2,000 cases registered. Idukki has recorded 350 complaints, while Thiruvananthapuram has eight registered cases so far.

Investigators estimate that nearly Rs 700 crore was collected from Ernakulam district alone. Complaints have also been lodged from Palakkad, with 11 cases reported. In Kozhikode, 5,564 victims have already made payments, while 2,000 individuals in North Paravur, Ernakulam, are also awaiting their promised deliveries and are now preparing to file complaints.

Meanwhile, a police team has conducted raids at Ananthu Krishnan’s apartments and offices. Given the rising number of complaints, the case is expected to be handed over to the Crime Branch today itself. The Muvattupuzha court will hear the police's petition seeking custody of Ananthu Krishnan on Thursday.

Money collected through voluntary organisations

Ananthu Krishnan established the National NGO Confederation by forming a society in Muvattupuzha, bringing together small-scale voluntary organizations from each district. To accelerate registrations, 62 additional "seed societies" were created. By promising valuable items at half the market price, he attracted thousands of unsuspecting members.

Funds were also collected under the name of an NGO in Thiruvananthapuram. When the fraud came to light, the office bearers of this organisation filed complaints with the Chief Minister and the DGP.

As complaints mounted, Ananthu Krishnan anticipated his arrest and altered his appearance by shaving his head and moustache to avoid recognition. Even some of the society’s promoters failed to identify him when they saw him at the police station.